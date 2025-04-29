What Steelers Are Getting in Yahya Black
Among the Pittsburgh Steelers interesting Day Three picks was a typical choice — snagging a big, physical defensive lineman built to control the line of scrimmage.
Pittsburgh selected Iowa’s Yahya Black, a massive, powerful tackle who could quickly carve out a role in their rotation.
Black is an intimidating force at 6-foot-5½ and weighing 336 pounds,
Very popular among Iowa fans, Black has a wingspan measuring over seven feet. He played a key role for the Hawkeyes’ rugged defense, starting 13 games last season and finishing with 34 tackles, seven tackles for loss, a sack, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble.
While he didn’t light up the stat sheet with sacks, Black’s real strength lies in swallowing blocks and clogging running lanes — precisely what Pittsburgh looks for in their interior linemen.
A lot of Black’s appeal comes from his physical traits and the way he approaches his job.
At the Senior Bowl, Black proved capable of anchoring the fight against double teams. Make no mistake, the Minnesota product can and consistently will hold the point of attack, consistently generating space for linebackers to clean up plays. Don't be surprised if he quickly becomes popular among front-seven teammates.
While he wasn’t the fastest tester at the NFL Combine, what matters most is how consistently interior defenders uses his size, strength, and leverage to win battles in the trenches.
Beyond the physical tools, Black brings leadership and maturity to the locker room. Coaches at Iowa praised his work ethic and football IQ, and he often served as a mentor for younger teammates. That kind of character and football smarts should fit perfectly into the Steelers’ no-nonsense culture.
Right now, Black projects as a rotational piece who can help plug gaps on early downs and in short-yardage situations. With development — and under the guidance of Pittsburgh’s strong defensive coaching staff — he could eventually grow into a more significant role.
It might not have been the flashiest pick of the day, but it’s the kind of move that wins games in December and January — the Steelers just got tougher up front.
