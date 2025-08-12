Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Still Solving Helmet Issue
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are unlikely to play starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers during their remaining preseason games. If he plays at all in the next two weeks, it will be a minimum number of plays to get the 41-year-old quarterback comfortable with his new offense.
When the Steelers’ new quarterback takes the field in a competitive environment, Rodgers is sporting a new helmet. Rodgers, a creature of habit, stuck with the same head protection for the first 20 years of his NFL career. But the Schutt Sports Air XP Q11 model landed on the banned list for the 2025 season, forcing Rodgers to find a new, league approved helmet. After experimenting with one of the first day of minicamp, and hating it, he recently landed on another model from Schutt that met the new NFL standards.
After two weeks of testing the new model, the Air XP Pro VTD II, Rodgers has concluded it’s not a fit. After saying he hated the first option they landed on, this latest helmet has failed the trial period. When asked by reporters about where things stood with his gear, Rodgers freely shared the update.
“Yeah, I still don’t like it,” he said. “No, I don’t like it. No, I’m trying to change (it). We’re in the process still.”
The problem is trying to find one that meets safety standards and the particularities of a 21-year veteran. Those two crossroads rarely intersect. As Rodgers explained, it’s still a process to fix the helmet situation, but he doesn’t want to look like he’s an astronaut while on the field. Because of that, expect Rodgers to test out a few more in the coming days before Week 1 of the regular season begins.
“Looks like (I’m on) a damn spaceship out there,” he joked. ”Gotta change it. The face mask doesn’t fit the helmet, because it’s an old face mask. Obviously, just like I’m old. We’re trying to find the right helmet right now.”
Rodgers brought some lighthearted humor to the situation, but the time is winding down for him to find a satisfactory solution. He won’t be allowed on the field with his old helmet, and if he doesn’t find one that he likes soon, he will be out of luck. He’ll have to choose soon, or suffer the consequences of looking like a spaceman while running the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!