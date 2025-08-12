Steelers WR’s Injury Revealed
The diagnosis for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III's injury is finally known.
According to Alan Saunders of Steelers Now, Austin is working through a minor abdominal muscle injury at the moment.
He has not participated during the team's training camp practices at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. for over a week at this point, and Saunders noted that his availability of the beginning of the regular season isn't expected to be impacted as a result of his ailment.
Saunders also stated that Austin's agent, Rodney Williams, told Steelers Now that his injury is the only reason behind his recent lack of participation. The 26-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract and thus is likely looking for an extension, but he's not "holding in" as of now.
On Monday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin described Austin's status as day-to-day without providing a clear timeline for his return to the field.
"We'll see," Tomlin said. "At this point I'll describe it as day-to-day. I know he's working his way back to us and he had a good rehabilitation day today, but still at this point I'll describe it as day-to-day."
Austin was listed as a starter at receiver alongside DK Metcalf on Pittsburgh's initial depth chart that released last week ahead of the team's preseason opener vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Following a bit of a rough start to his career that saw him miss his entire rookie campaign in 2022 due to a foot injury, Austin has settled in as a key piece of the Steelers' offense over the past few years.
Over 17 games in 2024, eight of which he made starts in, Austin posted 548 yards and four touchdowns on 36 catches over 58 targets while also returning 28 punts for 289 yards and a touchdown.
Though the Steelers added a pair of high-end weapons this offseason in Metcalf and Jonnu Smith, Austin should still receive plenty of attention from new quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Though Scotty Miller and Roman Wilson have both raised their stock recently and could've filled in if needed, having Austin back in the near future is positive news for Pittsburgh.
