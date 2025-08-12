Steelers' WR Named Shocking Bust Candidate
The Pittsburgh Steelers' have a big new addition on their hands that might just be a dud: and it's not the name fans might expect.
Bleacher Report's Joe Tansey labeled Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf — one of the team's biggest offseason additions — as a bust candidate for 2025, cautioning fans to avoid the seven-year veteran for their fantasy football leagues.
"There's reason to be concerned about DK Metcalf's production because of his quarterback. Aaron Rodgers is no longer the 4,000-yard quarterback he was for most of his career. He may struggle to find Metcalf at times," he wrote. "Metcalf has another issue at hand at being the only notable wide out on the Steelers depth chart after the George Pickens trade."
Metcalf has never had a season below 900 yards, and had three above 1,000 yards in his time with his former team, the Seattle Seahawks. However, as Tansey pointed out, he's the Steelers' biggest name wide receiver, which likely means opposing defenses will be keen to cover him and make any plays necessary to prevent him from getting big receptions.
The other biggest factor is actually another player: Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the team's other biggest offseason addition. The 41-year-old Rodgers has a long and storied history in the NFL, even winning a Super Bowl ring against the Steelers in 2011. However, his last two seasons, played with the New York Jets, were just not the same, with Rodgers sidelined in week one of the 2023 season due to an ACL tear.
Despite this analysis, Tansey expects Metcalf to have some big games in black and gold.
"Metcalf will still get open and have some big games, but there's support around him to take defenders away from his side of the field," he wrote.
Other big names Tansey labeled as busts include New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs, Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery and Chicago Bears WR DJ Moore. All four players are older veterans with various hinderances, from injuries to team dynamics. Metcalf and the Steelers suit up for their first regular-season game against the Jets on September 7 from Met Life Stadium.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!