Mike Tomlin Reveals Steelers Plan for Justin Fields
Despite the fact that Russell Wilson appears to have a firm grasp on the starting quarterback job for the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Mike Tomlin still expects Justin Fields to be ready to go if his number is called upon.
During his Tuesday press conference, Tomlin explained to reporters that he wants Fields to maintain his regular level of participation for the Steelers' Week 8 matchup with the New York Giants, even though his role has changed just the slightest bit.
"I just want Justin ready to play, like he's done," Tomlin said. "I'm refusing to acknowledge whatever changes you just acknowledge. We're building a plan to beat the New York Giants this week. We've got two capable guys, we're gonna ready them. They both need to be ready to work."
When Pittsburgh acquired Fields from the Chicago Bears back in March, he was not explicitly expected to be the starter or even challenge for that title. Once Wilson suffered a calf injury during training camp, however, an aperture emerged for Fields to navigate his way through into a major role for the team this season.
He ultimately didn't do enough to beat out Wilson entering the regular season, though that was still more or less expected despite some impressive showings throughout the summer. As we know, however, Wilson would go on to reaggravate his calf just days before the Steelers' Week 1 bout with the Atlanta Falcons, relegating him to the sideline for the first five contests of the year.
Fields, who had his fifth-year option declined by Pittsburgh, stepped in and led the team to a 4-2 record from there, posting 1,106 passing yards, five touchdowns and an interception to go with 231 yards and five scores on the ground.
He didn't play a flawless brand of football, though it still came as a minor surprise that Wilson was given the starting job back once he was fully healthy for Sunday Night Football in Week 7 against the New York Jets. He silenced any detractors rather quickly with what turned out to be a historic performance, however, simultaneously pushing Fields further out of the limelight.
It's important for the Steelers to remain considerate of the 25-year-old's confidence, especially given the fact that he wasn't benched for his poor level of play. Fields has handled the entire situation gracefully, though, and the fact that the coaching staff is ensuring that he remains a part of the game plan speaks volumes about how they view him moving forward.
