Insider Explains Why Steelers Didn't Use Justin Fields Package
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were expected to break out some Justin Fields packages in Week 7, despite Russell Wilson being named the starter. But when Fields never touched the field, everyone had questions.
Well, Steelers insider and the Pat McAfee Show correspondent Mark Kaboly revealed his theory as to why that never happened. While moving forward, Fields could be involved in the offense more, Wilson's debut wasn't the right place or right time to implement a second quarterback.
"That’s a little surprising that he didn’t get anything. But now I understand why," Kaboly said on 93.7 The Fan. "First game back [for Wilson], you don’t want to throw Justin [Fields] in there for a handful. I mean, that might be disrespectful to Russell. It might be disrespectful for Justin Fields. Because there were plays where he could’ve, probably should’ve been in there."
Moving forward, the expectation is that things can change. The Steelers have one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL and even Mike Tomlin acknowledged that Fields's running ability is a n "x-factor." While it won't be every game, utilizing another weapon on offense isn't a move Pittsburgh will likely avoid.
For game one, though, it made sense. Let Wilson showcase his skills and see how good the offense can be under him. This was his debut, and while Tomlin had it in his head that Wilson would be the starter all season, this truly was a test drive to see what his other option would include.
The Steelers offense is just getting started under Wilson. That means it's just getting started with implementing packages for their secret weapon behind him. And eventually, they'll have a Justin Fields package that adds something special to an offense running with Wilson as QB1.
