Steelers Reveal QB Plan for Giants Game
If there was any doubt about who the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback will be moving forward, head coach Mike Tomlin shut down any speculation on the topic.
When asked on Tuesday if Russell Wilson would remain the starter heading into Week 8's bout with the New York Giants, Tomlin smiled and provided a bit of a playful answer.
"He's scheduled to take first-team reps tomorrow and we'll see where that leads us," Tomlin said.
Tomlin has been pestered with questions about his quarterbacks all season long, from inquiries about Wilson's health to whether or not Justin Fields would remain the starter and everything in between. Now, even when the outlook on the position is as unclouded as it ever has been following Wilson's stellar performance in Pittsburgh's blowout Week 7 win over the Jets, it continues to follow Tomlin at every turn.
Though he didn't outright state that Wilson would in fact get the nod against the Giants, it's become more of a "what's understood doesn't need to be explained" sort of situation. The 35-year-old, in his first start and regular season appearance for the Steelers, led the team to their most points in a single contest since Week of 2021 while breaking franchise records and elevating the offense to a level it hadn't reached in quite some time.
The decision to replace Fields with Wilson leading into Pittsburgh's matchup with the Jets was widely scrutinized, and for good reason. The former had shown franchise quarterback-esque flashes at times over the Steelers' first six games of the year, helping them achieve a 4-2 record in the process.
Wilson, on the other hand, had not taken any in-game reps since the end of the preseason due to a calf injury that had largely lingered since the beginning of training camp. When he was finally fully healthy, however, Tomlin stuck with his guy despite any concerns, and it paid off against the Jets.
Fields is certainly capable of commanding the Steelers' offense, but there was no way the organization was ever going to turn away from Wilson after what he showcased on Sunday night. He's cemented himself as the starter, and there's no telling the heights the team could reach if he continues to play at his current pace.
