Steelers Perfect QB Plan Could Play Out
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' best-case scenario with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields is already starting to play out, and those who are wondering what's going to happen in the future may get a surprising response.
The Steelers came into this offseason with the expectation of creating an improved quarterback room with Kenny Pickett in the mix as the starter/future starter. Once Russell Wilson became available, they decided he was going to be their proven veteran who gets them back to their contending ways, while also helping Pickett develop behind him.
They already saw what Pickett can do as a quarterback in the NFL, and while it came with ups and downs, there was a base they felt confident in.
Then, Pickett wanted out. So, Pittsburgh called Chicago and sent a conditional sixth-round pick to the Bears for Justin Fields - their next Kenny Pickett.
They saw the same outcome with Fields. They would make Wilson the starter, having their Super Bowl-winning quarterback as their QB1, and then let the 25-year-old with a bunch of talent learn behind him.
The only difference was that they knew who Pickett was. They were only going to see Fields in practice, and would have the judge any future from him taking reps with the second team in the South Side.
Then, Wilson got hurt. Fields went 4-2 and scored 10 touchdowns with just two turnovers. He had the respect of the entire orginization by the time his run was over, and many began pushing for him to be the long-term answer in Pittsburgh.
He just might be.
The best-case scenario for the Steelers is that Wilson carries them exactly where they want to go - a Super Bowl. And with his second Lombardi and the team's seventh coming to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, he rides off into the sunset as a champion once more.
And up next, is Fields.
The Steelers then re-sign Fields to a team-friendly deal with some higher pay on the back end. It allows Fields to essentially have a prove-it deal in Pittsburgh before making his money as a franchise quarterback.
Pittsburgh gets everything they wanted and more. Instead of Pickett, who was limited as a quarterback, they get Fields, who they were very high on coming out of Ohio State. They win a championship with Wilson and have an Aaron Rodgers-style backup in place for the future.
The Steelers' best-case scenario? They get to try and win Super Bowls with both of their quarterbacks.
