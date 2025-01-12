Steelers Cannot Re-Sign Russell Wilson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have hit a point where most of the fanbase is wondering if they will ever end their playoff drought. Eight years without a postseason win and six losses in a row is expected to mark the end of many thing - and one of them should be their quarterback.
Russell Wilson spoke to the media after the team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens and said he hopes to return to the Steelers in 2025.
"It's been truly a blessing in my life, it's been one of the best years for me personally to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, and obviously I hope I'm here and everything else," Wilson said. "I trust God whenever that is. It's a special, special place."
The problem is that the Steelers shouldn't share the same thought. Wilson threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns, but the offense found themselves falling to the same problem. For five games in a row, they failed to score more than 20 points, which defenses around the league will tell you is the benchmark for competing as a winning team.
In those five games, the Steelers offense became almost non-existent. There were few times where there was faith they turned it around, and after years of fans chanting "fire Canada" at Acrisure Stadium, the offense resorted right back to the ways of no life.
Wilson might not be washed. He may not be the worst starting quarterback in the NFL. Heck, some team may scoop him up and he may carry them to the postseason next year. All of these things are possible. But the Steelers need change.
It's time for Pittsburgh to end their time ignoring problems and begin building for another Super Bowl run. That may take some time. It may come with hiccups. It may come with struggle. But it certainly doesn't come with a 36-year-old quarterback.
If the Steelers are to keep any quarterback on their roster, it should be Justin Fields. With 10 less years on his NFL career, you have room for growth. With Wilson, you simply don't have enough room left.
It's time for the Steelers to look at their next starting quarterback. Maybe that's Fields. Maybe that's a rookie. Maybe that's a free agent. But it makes little sense to bring back an aging quarterback with a decently high price tag and continue pounding the drum.
The Steelers cannot re-sign Russell Wilson this offseason.
