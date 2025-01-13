Steelers Would 'Love' to Keep Justin Fields
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed into an offseason with a decision to make at quarterback, and two options they can re-sign to fill their starting role. While Russell Wilson took over as the starter in Week 7 and finished the season there, Justin Fields showed plenty of potential in his six starts, and according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the team wants to keep him.
"Wilson and Fields are both free agents. Will either be back in Pittsburgh? There was frustration with Wilson down the stretch, so I'm not sure how far the Steelers will be willing to go to keep him," Breer wrote. "Meanwhile, the team would love to keep working with Fields, but it might not be as a starter. I'd heard before the playoff game Saturday that the playoffs would likely help set the course. Based on how the offense played."
Fields coming back as a backup would indicate the Steelers either keep Wilson as well or add another starter in the offseason. With the 21st pick in the NFL Draft, they likely won't land an option there, and could look at free agency.
It shouldn't be ruled out that even though the team wants competition, Fields could be the starter in 2025. After a 4-2 record, Fields has plenty of fans in Pittsburgh and if there is no other option available, could walk into the summer as the "poll position" starter for the Steelers in 2025.
