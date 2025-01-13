Russell Wilson Shares 'Plan' to Return to Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has never shied away from expressing that returning to the team next season would be his ideal outcome, doing so after the black and gold's loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the playoffs before echoing that same sentiment to reporters on Monday.
“Yeah, that’s the plan," Wilson said. "I love it here and everything else. I think we have a great football team. Obviously, it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, and I think there’s a lot more to do.”
For as much as Wilson would love to suit up for the Steelers again, there's a chance that the front office won't be champing at the bit to re-sign him this offseason.
After suffering a calf injury in training camp that would pop back up ahead of Week 1 and hold him out of the first six games of the year, Wilson returned with a vengeance and led Pittsburgh to a 6-1 record over his first seven starts.
At that point in time, the idea that he would receive a new contract from the Steelers felt like a formality. The franchise had dealt with all sorts of issues at the quarterback position in the two years following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, but Wilson's impressive showing at the beginning of his tenure had many believing that the team had finally found a solution.
Instead, everything came crashing down amidst a five-game losing streak to end the campaign while calls for widespread change have flooded the discourse surrounding Pittsburgh.
Regardless, Wilson profiles as one of the top signal callers who will hit the open market in March alongside his Steelers teammate in Justin Fields after throwing for 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions during the regular season.
As such, the 36-year-old should have a good amount of suitors, though he's hammered home the point that he wants to remain in the Steel City even if the two sides have yet to discuss whether or not a reunion is feasible.
"I think they’ve known I’ve always wanted to be here and play here but it’s always a process," Wilson said. "We haven’t had that meeting yet.”
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!