Vikings Closing in On Former Steelers DT
The Minnesota Vikings continued loading up on their defensive line, closing in on a deal with former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle.
After bringing in former Washington Commander Jonathan Allen on a three-year, $60 million contract earlier in the day, Minnesota are also looking to lock up Javon Hargrave, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Hargrave is set to be released by the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday upon the start of the new league year.
The team signed him for four years and $84 million in March 2023, and while he contributed seven sacks as they reached Super Bowl LVIII that same season, a triceps injury ended the 32-year-old's 2024 campaign after just three contests.
Hargrave is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the beginning of the 2025 season, however.
He kicked his career off with the Steelers, who selected him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of SC State. After appearing in 63 games through 2019, during which he logged 168 tackles and 14.5 sacks, Hargrave moved across the state and joined the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year, $39 million contract.
There, he helped the team make it all the way to Super Bowl LVII and posted a total of 23 sacks over three seasons.
Pittsburgh made sense as a destination for Hargrave with its need on the interior of the defensive line, but they'll have to look elsewhere for a solution.
