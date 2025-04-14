Monstrous New Defender Reveals Why He Chose Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Daniel Ekuale to a one-year deal this offseason, bringing in the former New England Patriots starter to provide a big body in the middle of their defensive line.
The 31 year old started 16 games last season, recording 52 tackles and a sack. Now joining his fourth NFL team, Ekuale carries 57 games of experience with 91 tackles and six sacks with him to Pittsburgh. And heading into the summer, he should be an experienced lineman who can provide security to the defensive front.
But why Pittsburgh? In a recent interview with Ron Lippock of Steelers Takeaways, Ekuale opened up about why he ended up choosing the Steelers this offseason.
"I don’t think it was even a question when my agent called and told me the Steelers called him and wanted to sign me," Ekuale said. "Watching film on them when I was with the Patriots – I really like the scheme they use. It fits with how I played with the Patriots. Striking hands – using those to get off blocks – that’s my style. A lot of teams don’t like their defensive linemen use their hands – they want them to just try and penetrate as fast as they can. And, I’m really looking forward to playing next to Hall of Fame players like Cam and T.J. [Watt}."
The versatile defensive lineman has played across the defensive line throughout his career. In Pittsburgh, he'll likely do the same. With a 6-foot-3, 310-pound frame, he's an option at nose tackle, defensive tackle and defensive end, and will likely provide depth at some while getting an opportunity to start at either defensive end or nose tackle - depending on how Pittsburgh's NFL Draft plays out.
Either way, Pittsburgh is thrilled to have a veteran up front this season, and Ekuale is thrilled to be in Pittsburgh with some big-name defenders.
