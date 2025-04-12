Steelers Get Major College QB News Ahead of Draft
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a plan at quarterback, and while it's not laid out in detail to us right now, the signs are on the wall about what their options and thought process may be.
One of the options, and likely the one highest on their list right now, is pursuing the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. Names like Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, and Nico Iamaleava are expected to headline the front of the draft class, but some recent news may shake that up.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Tennessee Volunteers are moving on from Iamaleava after the quarterback reportedly did not show up to spring practice or meetings.
"Tennessee coach Josh Heupel informed the team at meetings Saturday morning. Tennessee plays its spring game Saturday afternoon. Sources said Iamaleava missing practice Friday proved to be the tipping point," Thamel writes.
Iamaleava is now expected to enter the transfer portal and choose a different school to continue his college football career. What that means about his future in the NFL is yet to be known.
Transferring comes with questions and plenty of change. Iamaleava, who threw for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and 5 interceptions last season, now joins a new offense and will essentially start over in a new system. That could be a smooth transition, but it could also mean he needs more time to showcase his skills at the highest level within that new team.
If Iamaleava is somehow off the board in 2026 because of the move, it's one less quarterback option for the Steelers. With his versatility and athleticism, he would probably be high on Pittsburgh's list if he was on the board right now - and would remain there next year.
Now, Manning and Iamaleava are pretty big question makrs. That may lead the Steelers to more strongly consider an option in this year's class instead, and could have them look a little more closely at targetting a top talent like Shedeur Sanders.
Change comes with questions and the Steelers are now facing them with the latest NCAA news. As we inch closer to 2025 NFL Draft night, there's plenty of conversation and game planning to be had in Pittsburgh's war room.
