Insider: Steelers Love This Potential George Pickens Replacement
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have seemed to have fixed the wide receiver issues that plagued them last season. Following the signing of DK Metcalf and entering the final year of George Pickens contract, the Steelers look to have a much improved wide receiever room from the previous season.
Despite this, rumors have swirled about a possible trade of George Pickens in order to get something out of his contract due to the fact that him re-signing seems unlikely. This late into the offseason, the Steelers possibilities for replacements have dwindled, so they are likely to keep him to begin the season at minimum.
Therefore, some analysts have begun to talk Pickens replacements. Bleacher Report's James Palmer has chosen a player from the upcoming NFL Draft, naming Jayden Higgins of Iowa State. On a Bleacher Report livestream last week, Palmer mentioned Higgins as a possibility for the team when the draft comes around in two weeks.
"There's a lot of people who believe George Pickens' time is limited," Palmer said. "It's why they did the DK deal. It's why they paid DK what they did. You don't pay both of them that. Do they look for a high-volume No. 2 guy like a Jayden Higgins? Man, would they love to have him. I know they would love to have him."
While taking a receiver in the coming draft would probably benefit the Steelers significantly, it seems like not the best idea to rely on what has been a consensus middle round pick by scouts to be the upcoming second wide receiver for the team. It is possible it works out, but the chances of a third round wide receiver becoming the immediate second option for the team would likely be a stark change from the current group that the Steelers are relying on.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!