Myles Garrett Claps Back at Steelers' T.J. Watt
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers might have the Defensive Player of the Year favorite in T.J. Watt, but winning his second award in 2024 would come with a backstory. After losing 2023 to Myles Garrett, in a race many believed should have ended with the Steelers linebacker claiming the honor, Watt left the ceremony early and made his thoughts clear about losing.
"Nothing I'm not used to," Watt tweeted during the NFL Honors showing.
This year, he's right back in the driver's seat for the award, but Myles Garret is also once again in the running. Both superstars will get a chance to showcase their work in front of each other in Week 12 as the Steelers travel to Cleveland, which sparked an interesting question from the media.
During his time with reporters this week, Garrett was asked about Watt's response to losing the award last season.
"I've never complained about the trophy not being at my house or vice versa," Garrett said. "He shouldn't feel two ways about it going to me. I don't play against T.J. He doesn't play against me."
Garrett walked away the winner despite Watt having better stats across the board in 2023. The Steelers star finished with a league-leading 19 sacks, which Garrett had 14. Watt also had more tackles, tackles for loss QB hits, fumble recoveries and interceptions.
As for this season, Garrett is looking for fierce competition with Watt in the Defensive Player of the Year race, as well as a good game between the two squads in Week 12.
"Two of the very best in the division. Play each other twice a year," Garrett said. "Fans hate each other. That kind of stuff gets you excited. I know we both feel it and get a little juiced up for this matchup."
