Former QB Suggests Wild Steelers, Mike Tomlin Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will keep Mike Tomlin as their head coach until Tomlin decides he no longer wants to be here. And while the talents of the future Hall of Famer would be wanted across the league - and have been wanted for some time - there's a firm zero percent chance the Steelers would ever let him go without something drastic happening.
Well, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Brady Quinn is proposing that something drastic. Speaking on Fox Sports' '2 Pros and a Cup of Joe,' Quinn suggested a head coach trade, where the Pittsburgh Steelers chose to send Tomlin to no other than their rivals - the Browns.
"As you talk about the model of consistency, you talk about Tomlin, the culture. I kept thinking about Cleveland right now," Quinn said. "Who dropped another game that wasn't competitive against New Orleans. I don't know what that means for Kevin Stefanski. It seems rather odd he could get fired after being coach of the year last year.
"If they did though and that became vacant, I would call - I would call the Steelers, dude. ... If I'm Jim Haslam, I'm going to offer whatever it takes to get Mike Tomlin. And at least make them say no. Make them an offer they can't refuse. And make them say no. That would be the approach I would take."
Tomlin is in the midst of a new extension that he just signed over the offseason. He has the Steelers at 8-2 and appears to be back in the driver's seat of the AFC North. Pittsburgh is a contender, and even if they don't win it all this season, they should have another shot next year.
This isn't the first time Tomlin has been floated as a candidate for other teams, and it probably won't be the last. The Steelers head coach appears to be the front-runner for any head coaching trade, even though the chances are practically zero it would ever happen.
The kicker is to the Browns. Pittsburgh might stay on the phone if an NFC team threw an offer out that was so wild no one would believe it. They wouldn't even give the Browns the time of day to make an offer, sending their world class head coach to their division rival.
This one most likely never happens. But Quinn has the right idea trying to go big or go home with a head coaching move.
