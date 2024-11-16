Steelers Sign Veteran RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made several roster moves ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, including adding a running back to their active roster. The team announced they have signed Jonathan Ward off of their practice squad and onto their 53-man man roster ahead of kickoff.
Ward has spent the entire season with the Steelers, either on their practice squad or active roster. He first arrived during rookie minicamp and earning a place on the 90-man roster for training camp. From there, he was signed to the practice squad and has been active for four games this season.
Although he has just five receptions for 22 yards, Ward carries the role of both depth running back and kick returner for the Steelers. He'll take on both roles in Week 11 once again.
The move likely indicates the Steelers will be without running back Jaylen Warren against the Ravens. Warren went down with a back injury early in the practice week and was listed as questionable heading into the weekend. The team has not officially ruled him out, althought the signing of Ward is a good sign he will not suit up.
Instead, Pittsburgh's backfield will consist of Najee Harris, Cordarrelle Patterson and Ward in Week 11.
