Steelers' Mike Tomlin Acknowledges Broderick Jones' Struggles
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a game where their offensive line allowed four sacks to Russell Wilson in a win over the Baltimore Ravens. And this season, while plenty of moments shine as big overcoming injury successes, there's been one looming dark spot filled with worry.
For head coach Mike Tomlin, there is no alarming concern about that looming spot, but he is willing to acknowledge there are some issues.
That spot is right tackle Broderick Jones. The second-year first-round pick has taken a significant step in the wrong direction as an NFL sophomore. And while Tomlin still sees all of the potential in Jones, he is willing to admit there have been growing pains.
"He's a young guy, man. He's younger than all the rookies at his position, to put perspective on it. Zach Frazier and [Mason] McCormick are older than him, and so he's got growth in all areas ahead of him, but he's also has an awesome skill set, and so we're experiencing some bumps and bruises associated with on-the-job training," Tomlin said in his Week 12 press conference. "Like I mentioned yesterday, I have no intentions of blinking, and neither does he, and we'll just keep working."
The Steelers don't have options to bench Jones this season after 2024 first-round pick Troy Fautanu suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 3. Now, behind him, is only Calvin Anderson, who's played just 11 offensive snaps this season.
Pittsburgh doesn't want to give up on Jones as their franchise tackle, and even in the midst of his struggles, will view him as a building block to the offensive line. Still, his detremental moments are costly, and the Steelers will be hoping that their faith pays off as they start to lessen deeper into the season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!