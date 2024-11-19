Steelers' George Pickens Soars Up NFL Leaderboard
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has taken off during his third season in the NFL, and first with quarterback Russell Wilson. The 23-year-old has become a stable when talking about the up-and-coming wideouts in the league, and his latest performance added him to a group of statistical leaders during the second half of season.
With his 89-yard performance against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, Pickens has climbed into the top five receiving yards leaders in the NFL this season. With 728 yards, he sits fourth in the league behind Ja'Marr Chase (1,056 yards), Justin Jefferson (912), and Ceedee Lamb (774). Zay Flowers rounds out the top five with 727 yards.
Pickens's jump was significant this past week, moving from ninth in the NFL after Week 10 to fourth after Week 11.
The jump comes from a stretch of impressive outings since Wilson returned from his calf injury. In four games with the veteran quarterback, Pickens's stat sheet has included 111-yard, 74-yard, 91-yard and 89-yard performances. He's also caught two touchdowns throughout that stretch.
He' currently on pace to beat his career-high of 1,140 yards from last season. This comes while averaging nearly three yards less per completion, down to 15.2 after 18.1 last year.
Pittsburgh will hope Pickens is just getting started as he skyrockets with Wilson at quarterback. Eventually, adding to the lineup with Mike Williams should take attention away from Pickens, allowing the rising star to create even more opportunities for himself.
Pickens has said his goal for the last two years is to win a Super Bowl while also making Pro Bowls and receiving All-Pro honors. If this streak continues, he should have an opportunity to climb even higher up the leaderboard, making it a real possibility he finds himself with one of those honors in 2024. And with the Steelers being 8-2, a Super Bowl may be just as real.
