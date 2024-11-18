Steelers' Patrick Queen Fires Back at Former Ravens LB
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen made sure his critics ate their words following the team's 18-16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.
On ESPN's Get Up last Friday, former Ravens linebacker Bart Scott implied that Queen had betrayed his former employer and was going to end up regretting his decision to join the Steelers.
"Even though we hate the Steelers, we respect them, and we'll never admit that out loud," Scott said. "But every once in a while, you get a Judas. And the Judas is Patrick Queen. He went over to the dark side. He's going to learn. He's gonna mess around and find out."
As it turns out, Scott's comments fell by the wayside. Queen turned in one of his best performances of the season on Sunday afternoon, logging a team-high 10 tackles while forcing and recovering an Isaiah Likely fumble late in the second quarter.
He wasted no time letting Scott know how he felt about his remarks either, firing off a post on Twitter a few hours after the Steelers clinched their victory.
"@BartScott 57 talk that talk now boy I BEEN THAT!" Queen wrote. "Yo stats took you 12 years I'm in year 5 and right there."
Queen, who was a first-round pick of Baltimore's in 2020, now has 526 tackles (42 TFL), 13.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in his career over 77 contests.
Scott, on the other hand, posted 747 tackles (75 TFL), 25.0 sacks and six forced fumbles in 172 career games.
While Queen stated that he woke up with no hatred in his heart on the morning of the game, it's hard to completely push all emotions aside. He previously spoke about the fact that the Ravens never offered him a contract when he hit free agency this past offseason, and his presence at the opening coin toss was a sly act of gamesmanship that further fanned the flames.
Queen's quickly become a key piece of a fearsome Pittsburgh defense, and the team is surely happy that's he now on their side.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!