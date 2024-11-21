Myles Garrett Demands Apology From Steelers' T.J. Watt
PITTSBURGH -- Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett isn't thrilled about the outlook of the Browns versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and how it continues to bring up questions about the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year race.
Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, won the award after some controversy. Steelers superstar T.J. Watt was also a finalist for the honor, and decided to leave the ceremony early after learning he didn't win. When the award was announced, he tweeted out, "Nothing I'm not used to," showcasing his frustration with the decision.
Why the controversy? Well, the Steelers star finished with a league-leading 19 sacks, which Garrett had 14. Watt also had more tackles, tackles for loss QB hits, fumble recoveries and interceptions than Garrett during the year, but it seemed destined from Week 1 that Garrett was going to win the honor in 2023.
Garrett was asked about Watt's reaction and said the Steelers linebacker shouldn't care that he won.
""I've never complained about the trophy not being at my house or vice versa," Garrett said. "He shouldn't feel two ways about it going to me. I don't play against T.J. He doesn't play against me."
He also acknowledged the two haven't spoken since the award was given to Garrett, which sparked a demand for an apology by Watt.
"No, he didn’t say nothing to me," Garrett said. "He’s going to have to apologize when I see him."
Watt said he has nothing but respect for Garrett as a pass-rusher and looked forward to the matchup between the two. Chances are, that meeting does not include an apology, though.
The Steelers will look to move their winning streak to six games, increasing their AFC North lead and claiming the first victory of the year against the Browns. Meanwhile, Cleveland is looking to ruin Pittsburgh's day, finding their third victory of the season against the division rival.
The winner could be heavily decided on the impact of both Garrett and Watt.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!