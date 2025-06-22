Saints Cut Former Steelers RB
PITTSBURGH -- A former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad has been waived by the New Orleans Saints, as Xazavian Valladay received his release from New Orleans.
Valladay was released by the Saints following his participation in this season's minicamp sessions. He was part of a littany of moves made by the Saints including the pickup of two former UFL products in tight end Seth Green and cornerback Jayden Price.
Valladay has now spent his NFL career on four different teams, with a possible fifth in the future. Valladay joined the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in the 2023 NFL Draft cycle before signing with the Steelers towards the end of the 2023 offseason. He would get released just before final roster cuts for the season, and would promptly sign with the New York Jets.
The Jets would release Valladay towards the end of the 2024 preseason, and he signed with the Saints on November 6, 2024.
Valladay has yet to play in an NFL contest, but spent a brief period of one week on the active roster for the New York Jets in 2024, receiving a call up for that season's final game.
Valladay was a prolific athlete at the college level, splitting his time between Arizona State University and University of Wyoming. Valladay received All-Mountain West first team honors in 2019 and 2020, second team honors in 2021 and All Pac-12 second team honors for his 2022 campaign.
Across his five collegiate seasons, Valladay was able to notch 4,466 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns on 841 carries. He also dabbled in receiving the ball through the air, where he was able to accumulate 88 receptions for 873 yards and four touchdowns.
Valladay will now have to find his next spot in his football career, but has plenty of offseason to do it.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!