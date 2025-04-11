Saints QB News is Bad for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers' plans at quarterback may have just become a bit more complicated.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, New Orleans Saints signal caller Derek Carr has sustained a shoulder injury that could "threaten his availability" for the 2025 season.
Carr, who is evaluating his options and may ultimately undergo surgery, had his contract restructured by the Saints this offseason and was set to enter the upcoming campaign as the team's starter.
If it's determined that he'll miss most, if not all of the 2025 campaign, New Orleans would instantly become a team to watch both in the NFL Draft and the free agent market.
With $27.092 million in available funds per Over the Cap, the Saints have enough resources to go out and sign one of the few remaining veteran quarterbacks still available.
While some discussions may be had surrounding Aaron Rodgers and his fit with the team, it's hard to imagine him spurning Pittsburgh over an opportunity to play in New Orleans given where its respective rosters currently stand.
The Saints, however, would pose a real threat to the Steelers as it relates to Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
Ever since it's appeared increasingly likely that he'll fall out of the top-three in the draft, both teams have been rumored as possible landing spots for the 23-year-old.
Pittsburgh just wrapped up its top-30 visit with Sanders and are seemingly contemplating choosing him if he were still on the board at No. 21 overall, but it's hard to imagine New Orleans passing up the opportunity to select him.
The Saints are capable of contending for the NFC South crown in 2025, and Sanders would represent an upgrade over Spencer Rattler in their quarterback room amidst Carr's potential absence.
The Steelers' dream of ending up with Sanders isn't completely dead, but they may now have to set their sights on another prospect in this year's class.
