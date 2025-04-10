Aaron Rodgers Causing Weird Vibes Within Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers shouldn't be alarmed in relation to the absence of a decision from Aaron Rodgers, but it's also placed them in a bit of a tricky situation.
On X, NFL insider Josina Anderson shared an anecdote she received from a Steelers source in which they stated that the current state of the quarterback room without Rodgers in the fold has encumbered the team to a certain extent.
"Meanwhile from a league source on the #Steelers: 'The vibe? I would say it feels a little weird here. The running joke around here right now is 'who's going to be our quarterback?' Now, I wouldn't say there's any panic though; but the current QB depth says what it says.'"
That feeling is warranted considering the organization doesn't have a bonafide starter in place as only Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson are under contract at the position, but that's almost certain to change in the near future.
Though Rodgers hasn't officially set his plans, one can reasonably expect him to eventually sign with the Steelers. Barring retirement, which doesn't appear to be a realistic outcome as of now, the 41-year-old simply doesn't have many options outside of Pittsburgh unless he's dead set on waiting until the summer for another opportunity to arise.
While optimism regarding Pittsburgh's chances of landing Rodgers is high, owner Art Rooney II made it clear at the annual league meetings that the organization isn't going to sit on its hands if he drags out his time on the open market.
The Steelers owe it to themselves to peruse alternative options on the outside chance Rodgers doesn't join them, and that process ramped up once news broke of Shedeur Sanders' top-30 pre-draft visit with the team.
Selecting a signal caller wouldn't preclude Pittsburgh from bringing Rodgers in and vice versa, however, as it's still looking for a long-term solution behind center and needs to fill out the depth chart regardless.
The team showing interest in adding another veteran such as Joe Flacco and Carson Wentz could indicate that they're ready and willing to move on Rodgers, but we're still a far, far ways away from such a scenario unfolding.
Rodgers remains likely to don the black and gold next season, but the situation has gotten more compelling the longer it's persisted.
