New Steelers Could Make NFL History
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the most active teams during the NFL Trade Deadline, bringing in a pair of veterans that hope to be key pieces of a Super Bowl run. Defensive end and proven pass rusher Preston Smith and wide receiver Mike Williams both arrived in Pittsburgh ready to make a difference on both sides of the ball.
While the Steelers aren't expecting All-Pro performances from either of these players, both Smith and Williams have a chance to make NFL history with their new team. Smith arrived from the Green Bay Packers organization and Williams from the New York Jets. Neither teams have had their bye week, while the Steelers are coming off of theirs when they take on the Washington Commanders.
That means that if both players suit up for the Steelers' remaining games, they would each play in 18 straight weeks of NFL action, which would make them the first players in nearly 100 years to do so. According to Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot, there hasn't been a player to play in 18 straight games since the 1931 season.
The biggest obstacle both players must navigate is health. If Smith and Williams can stay injury-free, they have the chance to achieve NFL history in a very unexpected way. Smith shared his excitement over the opportunity to play that much football.
"Yeah, man," he said. "Eighteen straight weeks of NFL football. It’s a blessing."
The Steelers are just hoping that both players can contribute to more winning football. The offense has been seeking another pass-catcher to give Russell Wilson more options on the outside. Meanwhile, Smith should be the perfect relief option for pass-rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. If they both manage to make some NFL history along the way, that's an excellent added bonus.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!