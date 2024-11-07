Steelers Captain Not Giving Commanders Bulletin Board Material
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward won't make the same mistake that Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt did earlier in the season when discussing the Washington Commanders' offense.
Ahead of Cincinnati's Week 3 bout with Washington, Taylor-Britt exclaimed that the Commanders ran a "college offense" under rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, which came back to haunt him as the Bengals lost that contest 38-33.
Heyward was asked if he noticed the same tendencies Taylor-Britt did during the most recent episode of his Not Just Football podcast, and the Steelers veteran was quick to shut that narrative down.
"I would never say some stupid **** like that," Heyward said. "But man, I think when you look at them, like, you respect that offense man. You respect what they're doing. Zach Ertz is playing big. They got pieces that man, you gotta respect who you're playing. Calling 'em a college offense, I think that's not doing your homework. I think that's just ... someone said it and ran with it, but man, college offense or not, they're taking care of the ball and they're scoring touchdowns."
After finishing the 2023 campaign with a 4-13 record, the Commanders have bounced back in a major way with Daniels at the helm, as they currently sit at 7-2 and are atop the NFC East.
As a team, Washington averages the third-most total yards (392.0) and points (29.2) per game this season while Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is the run-away favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year with 1,945 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions through the air while also adding 459 yards and two scores on the ground.
The Steelers' defense has performed among the best units in the league this year as well, allowing just 310.3 yards and 14.9 points per contest, but Heyward knows that they will have their hands full on Sunday.
"That offense is pretty special," Heyward said. "They don't turn the ball over a lot. I think they have like what, three or four turnovers? Having Brian Robinson, having Austin Ekeler, Jeremy [McNichols] and then having a big receiver in Terry McLaurin, that alleviates a lot of stress. But you can't take anything away from what Jayden Daniels is doing right now. Successful in college, came in doing the same thing. It's with throwing, running, he knows how to make it happen. And I think the thing that really sticks out is just his poise."
Pittsburgh's trade deadline acquisitions of wide receiver Mike Williams and pass rusher Preston Smith could give it a nice boost heading into the weekend, but Washington's own haul of star cornerback Marshon Lattimore could further muddy the waters for the Steelers.
