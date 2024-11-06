Steelers Get Good Injury News to Start Commanders Week
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report as they prepare for a Week 10 road bout with the NFC East-leading Washington Commanders.
Outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) participated in a limited capacity on Wednesday, marking the first time he practiced since suffering his injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.
The 22-year-old has been uber-productive this season when he's appeared on the field, tallying 2.5 sacks and nine pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, across parts of five games and 79 pass rush reps.
Rookie center Zach Frazier (ankle), who also had not suited up for a prolonged period of time after going down in Week 6 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, was a full participant on Wednesday.
The West Virginia product was one of NFL's premier players at his position throughout the first handful of games in his professional career, so his potential return would represent a huge boon for the Steelers and their offensive line.
Quarterback Justin Fields (hamstring) was inactive for Pittsburgh's most recent contest against the New York Giants in Week 8 after suffering an injury in practice just days ahead of the matchup. He was a full participant on Wednesday, however, so there's no real concern about his status moving forward.
Running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) was limited in practice ahead of the Giants' matchup, though he ultimately sat out of his fourth-straight game with an injury that occurred against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. He was upgraded to a full participant on Wednesday though, so things are tracking in a positive direction for Patterson as it pertains to his status for Sunday versus Washington.
Linebacker Tyler Matakevich (hamstring) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (shoulder), both of whom play vital roles on special teams, are in the midst of their 21-day practice windows while residing on the reserve/injured list and were full participants. The former came back before Week 8 while the latter made his return appearance on Wednesday.
Safety Terrell Edmunds (illness) and offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (rest) both were non-participants.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!