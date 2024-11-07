Steelers Look Like Losers in Najee Harris Decision
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers took a calculated risk when they declined running back Najee Harris' fifth-year option on his rookie deal. Picking up the option would have guaranteed Harris a salary of around $7 million in 2025 before forcing the two sides to make a decision for 2026 and onward.
But the Steelers rolled the dice and wanted to see how this season played out. So far, Harris is outplaying the potential salary he could have had in 2025 and then some, making Pittsburgh look like the losers in this situation.
The price tag is not only rising due to Harris' on-field performance. The market rates for running backs are rising in a way that is positioning Harris to make some serious cash on the open market.
The latest running back deal came when the Carolina Panthers signed RB Chubba Hubbard to a four-year, $33.2 million extension. Hubbard assumed the top backfield duties since the organization drafted him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. This season he's a top-10 rusher, but he's yet to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. He's poised to break that mark in 2024, making him one of the lone bright spots in Carolina.
Comparing Harris to Hubbard, it makes the Steelers' RB appear like a $12-15 million a year player. He's rushed for at least 1,000 yards in his first three seasons, hauled in at least 29 passes annually, and he's having his best season of his young career in 2024.
In just eight games, Harris has 592 rushing yards, 152 receiving yards, and two rushing scores. He looks even more explosive and decisive at the line of scrimmage, and the result is he's averaging 4.4 yards per carry, the highest mark of his career.
At 26 years old, Harris remains one of the best players set to be available in the offseason. With Hubbard's extension adding to it, the price tag for the Steelers' running back continues to rise.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!