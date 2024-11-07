Steelers Could Look Different Against Commanders
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will look different as they begin the back half of their schedule and travel down to Washington D.C. to take on the Commanders in Week 10. With a 6-2 record and coming off the bye week, the black and gold will have a different feel, and some different names taking the field this weekend.
The changes come from trades, injuries and quarterback play. Yes, quarterback play. But we'll start with trades.
Mike Williams and Preston Smith both join the Steelers after trade deadline moves from the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers. Now, both players are jumping on a moving train, trying to get the ball rolling and get themselves on the field for a new team.
In Week 10, don't expect much from Williams. The wideout will eventually earn his way into the starting lineup, but just days after being traded, the expectation is low. Maybe he plays 15-20 offensive snaps and catches a few balls from Russell Wilson, but that's probably all the Steelers are looking to do with him this week.
Smith might get more playing time because there's less to learn as a pass rusher, but he will still likely need to earn his place in the rotation. We'll get to Nick Herbig in a minute, but with the second-year star likely returning, the reps may also be limited for Smith in Week 10 as well.
Then, there are the injuries. Herbig (hamstring), Zach Frazier (ankle) and Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) are all on track to play against Washington. Frazier returns to the starting lineup at center, while Herbig gives the Steelers pass rush an extra stud. Patterson should resume his duties as the kick returner, but with the traction he was gaining as a running back before his injury, he should get in the mix there as well.
Finally, there's the quarterback.
"I would also anticipate seeing that as long as both guys are on our roster," head coach Mike Tomlin said when asked about a Justin Fields package this week.
Fields was likely going to get his shot last time the Steelers played, but a hamstring injury during the final day of practice put those thoughts to rest. Now, he's healthy and ready to contribute, and it feels like it's finally time Pittsburgh's offense utilize their backup quarterback in a game.
Yes, the expectation should be to see some Fields looks during the game. Maybe just one or two, but it's still a wrinkle, and one that has big-play potential written all over it.
It's a new look Steelers in Week 10, and with plenty of names returning, and some new ones seeing the field, they'll be a much harder team to play against during a difficult stretch of their season.
