Steelers Legend Roasts Browns After Myles Garrett Debacle
Shock waves reverberated around the NFL upon star defensive end Myles Garrett's request for a trade from the Cleveland Browns earlier this week, and Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger wasted no time taking a dig at his former rival in the aftermath.
"I don't necessarily blame Myles," Roethlisberger said on Footbahlin podcast. "I think he sees, as coach [Mike] Tomlin would say, the sand is passing through the hourglass. There's no hope for that team winning a Super Bowl in the next five to seven years."
Roethlisberger has never minced his words when discussing the Browns, particularly in retirement, as he seemingly still holds grudge against the organization for selecting tight end Kellen Winslow II ahead of him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2004 draft.
He exacted his revenge by going 26-2-1 in the regular season against them across his 18-year career while also winning two Super Bowls in Pittsburgh.
Meanwhile, Cleveland has never appeared in The Big Game and only reached the playoffs on three occasions this century.
The Browns had reasons for optimism entering this past season after finishing 11-6 in 2023 before bowing out in the Wild Card round to the Houston Texans, but what ensued was nothing less than a complete meltdown.
Cleveland finished the year with the fewest points of any team in the league with 258 and the worst point differential in the AFC at -177, resulting in a 3-14 record and the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft.
There wasn't much going for the Browns beforehand, but their outlook has become additionally bleak after Garrett asked out. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, he's in the running to defend his crown after recording an NFL-best 22 tackles for loss, 14 sacks and three forced fumbles in 2024.
Though Cleveland has shown little interest in dealing the 29-year-old thus far, doing so would land the franchise a treasure chest of assets that could help accelerate a potential rebuild and provide a clear sense of direction.
The Steelers have plenty of work to do this offseason, but it's safe to say that they're in much better shape than the Browns at this point in time.
