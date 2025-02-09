New Team Emerges for Steelers' Russell Wilson
As uncertainty shrouds Russell Wilson and his chances of returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers, other potential suitors for the 36-year-old's services have begun emerging.
ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the New York Giants are among that contingent after initially showing interest in him last offseason.
"Wilson has also been connected to the Giants by a few people this week," Fowler wrote. "He visited with the Giants last free agency, and New York is on his radar as a potential option in 2025."
Wilson's gathering with the Giants didn't result in a deal after the Denver Broncos issued him a pink slip last March in the middle of a $245 million contract, but perhaps this time could be different.
New York reportedly told the veteran signal caller that it couldn't guarantee him significant reps with Daniel Jones in the fold, who signed a four-year extension worth $160 million in March 2023, and thus he spurned it in favor of the Steelers.
Wilson's tenure in Pittsburgh was plenty volatile, as he suffered a calf injury at the beginning of training camp that forced him to miss the first six games of the season after eventually reaggravating it.
Justin Fields upstaged him by guiding the Steelers to a 4-2 record in his absence, though Wilson usurped him on the depth chart once healthy in Week 7.
The team began clicking on all cylinders upon his return, going 6-1 in his first seven outings, but that feeling proved to be ephemeral.
Pittsburgh concluded the campaign on a five-contest losing streak highlighted by a Wild Card round loss to its bitter rivals in the Baltimore Ravens.
Wilson's numbers were commendable across the board as he threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 games, but reports of potential drama and the organization's preference for Fields have made the odds of a reconciliation between the parties feel rather slim.
Should Wilson leave the Steel City, the Giants are a logical landing spot for him due to their prior intrigue and desperate need for a quarterback.
He could step in as the full-time starter from day one and try to guide a once-proud franchise back to relevancy, or New York could bring in a rookie alongside him and have the pair battle it out.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!