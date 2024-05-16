Steelers Record Prediction: Winning Season Coming?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers schedule is brutal. The team headed into release day with the third-toughest strength of schedule, but no one expected it to be as bad as it actually was.
"It's probably not exactly how I would have drawn it up, but we've got to do the best we can," Steelers President Art Rooney II told the team site. "On the positive side, we've got some high-profile, marquee games with the Cowboys and the Chiefs on Christmas Day, a couple of other prime time games. We'll be playing in front of a big audience most of the time, which is a good thing. A lot of the division games are at the end of the schedule, so it will be an interesting stretch there toward the end."
From Week 11 to Week 18, they take on all of their divisional opponents as well as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. They play three games in 11 days during that stretch, and it's not going to be easy - especially in the final stretch of the season.
So, how does it all shake out? Heading into the season, here's the initial record prediction:
Week 1: @ Falcons - WIN
The Steelers start off with a win over the Falcons. Kirk Cousins is coming back from an achilles injury and the Falcons aren't a Super Bowl winning team just yet. Pittsburgh should have the upper-hand in the Arthur Smith revenge game.
Week 2: @ Broncos - WIN
If Arthur Smith is getting a win, so is Russell Wilson. The Broncos would've been a great primetime game for the Steelers, but Denver is bad enough that the NFL couldn't put them on Sunday night. Pittsburgh goes 2-0.
Week 3: vs. Chargers - WIN
Jim Harbaugh should bring new energy to the Los Angeles Chargers, but the Steelers still seem like a better matchup. This is a great test for Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu as the team's next franchise tackles as they take on Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack and former Steeler Bud Dupree.
Week 4: @ Colts - WIN
4-0 is exciting, and a real possibility for the Steelers. They need to take advantage of the front half of the schedule, and while Indianapolis has a lot of young talent, Pittsburgh should be able to scrape off another win, on the road, against the Colts.
Week 5: vs Cowboys - LOSS
A strong start to the year is great, but it can't last forever. The Steelers come back home to take on the Cowboys and Dak Prescott. While probably not a blowout, three out of four games on the road is likely going to take a toll.
Week 6: @ Raiders - WIN
It would be wild to think the Steeler start the season 4-0 on the road while going 1-1 at home, but there's a chance it shakes out that way. Vegas looks better, but the Steelers handled them with Kenny Pickett and Matt Canada. They should be able to take care of business with Russell Wilson and Arthur Smith.
Week 7: vs. Jets - LOSS
Aaron Rodgers comes to town and the Steelers strange sequence of events continues. The Jets may not be the Super Bowl contender everyone wants to say they are, but taking on a Hall of Fame quarterback is never easy. And once again, losses have to come eventually.
Week 8: vs. Giants - WIN
And before the Bye Week, the Steelers get an easy one. The Giants should be no problem, especially at home on Monday night.
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: @ Commanders - WIN
Jayden Daniels sounds exciting, but no rookie quarterback should be a major issue for the Steelers. The Commanders are a long way away from being a threat.
Week 11: vs. Ravens - LOSS
Here comes the brutal stretch. During the next three games, the Steelers lose to all of their AFC North rivals. It's going to look grim, but this is what happens when you have a schedule as challenging as the Steelers. It's not over, but they need to take advantage of the game prior.
Week 12: @ Browns - LOSS
At Cleveland on Thursday night just seems like trouble. A short week after a game against the Ravens is never easy. The Dawg Pound is a tough place to play, and the Browns will likely be a team that challenges Pittsburgh for a few more years at least.
Week 13: @ Bengals - LOSS
And then there was three. Everyone is going to enter panic mode at this point. Don't. The tide will turn.
Week 14: vs. Browns - WIN
Losing to the Browns twice in one year just isn't something the Steelers do. Acrisure Stadium will help make sure that doesn't happen this season.
Week 15: @ Eagles - LOSS
Philadelphia may be the worst game in this entire stretch - and this stretch is brutal. The Eagles are every bit as good as they were the last time they beat the Steelers. This one could be close, but it's going to be physical, and the Steelers are going to be worn.
Week 16: @ Ravens - WIN
Heading to Baltimore and claiming a win over the Ravens. That seems like a tradition for the Steelers at this point. They keep this season strong and look to climb closer to a playoff spot with some major games coming up.
Week 17: vs. Chiefs - LOSS
Yeah, anyone sitting around saying the Steelers are going to come off a short week against the Ravens, after the worst stretch of the season, and beat the Chiefs is not fully confident in that statement. It's possible. Very possible. Tough to predict a win, though.
Week 18: vs. Bengals - WIN
And finishing off the season, the Steelers claim a victory. They finish the season 10-7 with hopes of earning a playoff spot. This team is better than their record indicates, but they somehow lucked into the worst schedule in the NFL - and they paid the price for it.
Record: 10-7
