NFL GMs Believe Steelers Are Picking QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers rumors surrounding their selection in the first round of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft next week have continued to become more complex as the time until the draft narrows.
Tens of players have been named as possible candidates for the Steelers' first round pick specifically, and the majority of them have fallen into a couple of positions. Whether quarterback, running back or defensive lineman, the Steelers will have plenty of players to choose from when it is their turn with the 21st overall selection.
According to NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, the Steelers are quite likely to select a quarterback in the first round this season. Jeremiah says he believes this due to other teams' general managers who will be picking after the Steelers are unhappy that the Steelers will likely select a quarterback, leaving less on the board for them. On an appearance on The Ryen Russillo Podcast, Jeremiah walked through why he thought the Steelers would be a problem for other front offices.
"The GMs that you talk to during this time of year that are super bummed are the GMs that are picking after the Pittsburgh Steelers at the bottom of Round 1," Jeremiah said. "Because the conversation is like, 'Gosh, I'd love to get the heck out of here, but the teams that are coming back up for a quarterback have identified Pittsburgh as a potential landing spot for quarterbacks.
So, if I'm picking behind Pittsburgh, I'm screwed. Because if they want to trade back up for a quarterback, they gotta get to 20, and that's Denver."
If the Steelers go on to select a quarterback, they will have likely two to three options at the 21st overall selection. Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe and Tyler Shough are expected to be available, and there is a small chance Shedeur Sanders will drop there as well.
