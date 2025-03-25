Steelers Kicking Tires on Louisville QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again in the midst of complete turnover at the quarterback position. For the second season in a row, the Steelers quarterback room will likely look entirely different than the year prior, highlighting dysfunction in the team's offense.
Now, with Aaron Rodgers holding all the proverbial "cards" and waiting time to make a decision on whether or not he would like to join the Steelers, the front office will have to look at a relatively weak draft class. This is due to the free agency market being relatively weak to start and now almost completely dried up save for Rodgers and former Steeler in Russell Wilson.
One player who has shot up draft boards recently is Tyler Shough, whose Day 3 grade earlier in the process has jumped up to the first round by some mock draft experts. The Oregon, Texas Tech and Louisville product shone at the combine and has shown more consistency than most of the available quarterbacks, whether it be prospects or free agents.
In his final season, with Louisville, Shough threw for 3,195 yards as well as 23 touchdowns to six interceptions.
ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick believes that the Steelers would be a good fit for Shough, especially due to how quarterback-needy they are. On a recent episode of Get Up, Riddick spoke on what they had done so far in regards to checking him out.
"Tyler Shough has to be someone that's on their radar,” Riddick said. "He's someone who was on their initial top-30 visit list and someone who I know that they're kicking the tires on as they should."
Shough might be a stretch in the first round, but the team desperately needs to address their quarterback group. The gamble for the ACC product could pay off.
