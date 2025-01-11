Former Steelers WR Returns to Help Chargers in Playoffs
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Simi Fehoko is back and ready for the playoffs. Ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card matchup with the Houston Texans, the team announced they have actived the wideout off of Injured Reserve, expecting him to play in their first postseason showdown.
Fehoko, 27, spent time with the Steelers last season as a member of their practice squad. He was eventually signed off their practice squad by the Chargers, where he remained for the rest of the season and throughout this one.
The Stanford product suffered an elbow injury earlier in the season, landing him on IR. Now, as the playoffs begin, the Chargers are adding him to their roster with big expectations.
As their primary blocking wide receiver, Fehoko will likely be viewed as a key piece to getting the Chargers' running game going against the Texans. Despite only having seven receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown throughout his career, Fehoko is viewed as a valuable member of the running game and a solid contributor on special teams.
The Chargers and Steelers would need to win two playoff games to meet each other in the postseason, matching up in the AFC Championship game if they both make it. Pittsburgh is set to open the playoffs against their AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, after tying the season series 1-1.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!