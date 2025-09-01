NFL Suspends Former Steelers DT
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs was just activated back into the NFL, but will now miss the first 10 games of the season due to suspension, the league announced.
Buggs was dealing dealing with NFL conduct issues since his release by the Kansas City Chiefs in June of 2024. Off the field, he's dealt with legal troubles, including charges of animal abuse and domestic violence. He was activated back into the league this offseason, but has not signed to a team and will need to wait 10 games before being active in 2025.
The 29-year-old former draft pick by the Steelers was convicted of two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty in Alabama in 2024 for leaving two dogs unattended and was sentenced to 60 days of hard labor.
Just a month later, Buggs was charged with domestic violance when he allegedly broke into the home of the mother of his child. The report claimed he dragged her down the stairs, causing stratches and broken nails. He was released by the Chiefs shortly after.
Buggs had the conviction of animal abuse overturned in April, and also agreed to a plea agreement to have his domestic violence incident reduced to criminal trespass.
"We are grateful to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office for its careful review of the facts and evidence and for working toward a fair and just outcome," Buggs's attorney Greg Gambril said in a statement after the overturning of the animal abuse charge. "I am focused on moving forward and continuing my football career."
Buggs can serve his suspension without being on a team.
The defensive tackle spent the spring playing in the UFL for the San Antonio Brahmas, playing in four games with two starts and recording five tackles and two sacks.
Buggs was the Steelers' sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He played with the team until 2021, playing in 29 games and seven starts. He then went on to spend time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions and Chiefs.
