Surprising Name Could Be Part of Steelers Offense
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again without a deep wide receiver room.
The team dealt away George Pickens despite high production, and in return they acquired DK Metcalf to lead their team's receivers. That being said, despite having Metcalf, the Steelers room is one of the shallowest in terms of talent across the entire league. In order for the Steelers to succeed, they will need the bottom end of their room to step up in order.
One man who has the possibility of doing so is Ben Skowronek, who succeeded as a member of special teams last season, and will now likely have a more elevated role with the team due to shuffling of the wide receiver personnel.
Skowronek has shone both during training camp and during the preseason games, exhibiting a possible role as a bigger and taller wideout compared to other depth options like Calvin Austin III and Scotty Miller.
Ray Fittipaldo made an appearance on 93.7 The Fan and took time to speak on Skowrownek and the possibility of playing a bigger role in the coming year.
"The thing about Arthur Smith's offense, if they want to run the ball, you're gonna see Ben Skowronek out there as the second receiver on a lot of these occasions," he said. "Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith are gonna be the second and third receivers. And I think Wilson and Austin are gonna get their fair share, but I don't think it's gonna be anything approaching like what numbers other No. 2 receivers, or even No. 3 receiver, get in terms of targets around the league."
The Steelers will need their wide receiver room to perform at a high level due to the fact that their running game has not been up to standard as of late. The Steelers were unable to be a dominating team on the ground last season, and if preseason play is any indication of future success, they are looking worse off this year than the year previous.
Skowronek should perform well this season, but is unlikely to be relied on as the top option at any point.
