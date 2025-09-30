Nick Herbig Drawing Comparisons to Steelers Legend
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had a mixed bag of a game in their close win in Ireland over the Vikings.
The offense played pretty consistently well throughout the game whilst the defense was good at some points and were gashed at other points.
One consistent contributor throughout the game was Nick Herbig, who was nearly unstoppable. By the conclusion of the game, Herbig had accumulated 5 tackles, 3 quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks. The only other person on the Steelers defense to match his sack total was Keeanu Benton, who spent his time in Ireland proving doubters wrong.
Next James Harrison?
Herbig's elite play drew praise from Mark Kaboly of The Pat McAfee Show, who compared him to a Steelers great in James Harrison during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan.
"I think it's become crystal clear that one guy can't block Herbig at this point. He almost reminds me of Deebo, James Harrison in that way. Totally different body style, different way they play," Kaboly said. "But if you're gonna single him up, he's going to find a way to beat you, just like Deebo always was able to do. Different body style of course. But I think he's definitely that good."
The praise seems a bit over-the-top this early on into the season, as Herbig has done well but will need to prove he is consistent to earn such lofty comparisons. Harrison's 2008 season had him record 16 sacks, while Herbig sits at 8.5 after 33 career games. It can also bee seen that due to the emergence of Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt as viable options in the last two games, Herbig would therefore get the more favorable opposing matchups.
Nevertheless, Herbig has certainly set himself up for a successful remainder of the season. With the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals up next on the schedule, Herbig has an opportunity to build an argument for himself as a great within the division. Herbig currently has 2.5 sacks in 3 games this season, a number that is nearly certain to rise significantly as the schedule carries on.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!