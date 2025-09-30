All Steelers

Nick Herbig Drawing Comparisons to Steelers Legend

The Pittsburgh Steelers have something special in their outside linebacker.

Ari Meyer

Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) reacts after the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) reacts after the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had a mixed bag of a game in their close win in Ireland over the Vikings.

The offense played pretty consistently well throughout the game whilst the defense was good at some points and were gashed at other points.

One consistent contributor throughout the game was Nick Herbig, who was nearly unstoppable. By the conclusion of the game, Herbig had accumulated 5 tackles, 3 quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks. The only other person on the Steelers defense to match his sack total was Keeanu Benton, who spent his time in Ireland proving doubters wrong.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig
Sep 28, 2025; Dublin, Ireland; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) during the first quarter during an NFL International Series game at Croke Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Next James Harrison?

Herbig's elite play drew praise from Mark Kaboly of The Pat McAfee Show, who compared him to a Steelers great in James Harrison during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan.

"I think it's become crystal clear that one guy can't block Herbig at this point. He almost reminds me of Deebo, James Harrison in that way. Totally different body style, different way they play," Kaboly said. "But if you're gonna single him up, he's going to find a way to beat you, just like Deebo always was able to do. Different body style of course. But I think he's definitely that good."

The praise seems a bit over-the-top this early on into the season, as Herbig has done well but will need to prove he is consistent to earn such lofty comparisons. Harrison's 2008 season had him record 16 sacks, while Herbig sits at 8.5 after 33 career games. It can also bee seen that due to the emergence of Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt as viable options in the last two games, Herbig would therefore get the more favorable opposing matchups.

Sep 28, 2025; Dublin, Ireland; Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (27) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker
Sep 28, 2025; Dublin, Ireland; Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (27) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51), DE Cam Heyward (97) and safety Deshon Elliott (25) during the second quarter during an NFL International Series game at Croke Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, Herbig has certainly set himself up for a successful remainder of the season. With the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals up next on the schedule, Herbig has an opportunity to build an argument for himself as a great within the division. Herbig currently has 2.5 sacks in 3 games this season, a number that is nearly certain to rise significantly as the schedule carries on.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Ari Meyer
ARI MEYER

Ari Meyer originally hails from just outside DC and now currently resides in Pittsburgh. He has been a writer with On SI since April 2024.

Home/News