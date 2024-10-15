Panthers Poach Steelers Practice Squad LB
On Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that they signed linebacker Jacoby Windmon off of the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad and to their 53-man roster.
Windmon signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in May. He began his collegiate career at UNLV, playing parts of three seasons there from 2019 to 2021 while recording a total of 169 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 12 sacks over 30 games.
Windmon transferred to Michigan State ahead of the 2022 season and spent two years with the Spartans, accumulating 64 tackles with 6.5 sacks over 11 games during that span.
He initially entered the transfer portal following the 2023 campaign before declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. Windmon was released at final roster cuts in August before Pittsburgh brought him back on its practice squad in early October.
Windmon, across three preseason contests with Pittsburgh, posted 11 total tackles over 89 snaps. While he picked up some experience as a defensive end in college, the Steelers primarily utilized Windmon in coverage and as a traditional linebacker instead of having him rush the passer on a regular basis.
Carolina has dealt with numerous injuries to its defense, so Windmon could step into a role rather quickly upon arriving to the team. He was never elevated from Pittsburgh's practice squad, meaning he has yet to make an appearance in a regular season game at the NFL level.
