Steelers Bring Back Training Camp Standout
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing Jacoby Windmon to their practice squad, bringing back the training camp standout as they approach Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Windmon signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent this offseason and spent the entire summer in Pittsburgh competing for a roster spot. While he failed to make the 53-man roster, he began turning heading during camp and the preseason, becoming a name to watch as a possible sneaky addition to the team.
Ultimately, Pittsburgh went with just three outside linebackers, keeping T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig. Now, with Highsmith dealing with a groin injury and Herbig suffering an ankle injury Week 4 that is expected to limit him during practice, the team is bulking up their practice squad, signing Windmon.
The Michigan State product started his college career at UNLV from 2019-2021 before finishing it with the Spartans in 2022 and 2023. He finished his collegiatant run with 233 tackles, 18.5 sacks, 29 tackles for loss and nine forced fumbles.
Windmon likely won't get a helmet immediately for the Steelers, but there's a chance they look to call up an outside linebacker in Week 5 and beyond with Highsmith out and Herbig banged up. He'll need to readjust to the roster, but his familiarity with the team should help him be considered for elevation this season.
