Panthers Ready for Steelers Draft Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The news of Derek Carr's shoulder injury took the NFL by surprise, opening the door for the New Orleans Saints to become the front-runners for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. But the team in front of them knows that could mean trade calls, and they're ready if the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to move up.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan didn't get any buzz when the Carr injury was announced, but he's anticipating some calls. Carolina holds the eigth pick in the NFL Draft, one ahead of the Saints.
"Panthers GM Dan Morgan said his phone didn’t go nuts after the news broke on Derek Carr’s shoulder injury… despite holding the No. 8 pick, right before the . But he sounds like a guy open to offers," Rapoport wrote on X.
"We'll be waiting if somebody wants to come up," Morgan told Rapoport.
The Steelers have shown all the signs that they're interested in Shedeur Sanders. After meeting at the NFL Combine, they invited him in for a pre-draft visit. Since then, head coach Mike Tomlin has been reported to "really like" Sanders, which could be bumping him up draft boards.
The Steelers still don't have an answer from Aaron Rodgers, and don't know when they're going to get one - if they ever are. So, they're preparing for their next option at the quarterback position, and Sanders may be creeping up their list.
If the Colorado QB does fall past the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 and the New York Giants at No. 3, the Saints are the next team expected to consider him. It's unknown what it would cost Pittsburgh to move up from pick No. 21 for Sanders, but chances are they'd at least consider it.
And if the price is right, they may decide they're going to get their quarterback of the future.
