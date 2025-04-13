NFL Schedule Maker Hints at Steelers Ireland Opponent
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Dublin, Ireland, this season to play their first overseas game in years. When and against whom remain a question, but one NFL Schedule Maker is hinting that an AFC powerhouse could be their opponent.
The Steelers will play the home team in Ireland, celebrating their ties with the country in 2025. According to one NFL Schedule Marker, they could end up against the Buffalo Bills.
"I wouldn’t take Buffalo-Pittsburgh and Dublin completely off the table just yet," Mike North said on the Always Gameday in Buffalo podcast. "But to your point, there’s a lot of other homes for a game like Buffalo-Pittsburgh, especially if Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback. You could see it Week One in a national window, you could see it Week Two in the first Thursday Amazon game, you could see it on a Sunday night, a Monday night.
"You could see it on Black Friday, you could see it on Thanksgiving night, you could see it on Christmas. There’s so many different ways to deploy that asset. But I wouldn’t completely rule out Dublin. Don’t be shocked if you see a big game or two as we continue to build interest in not just internationally, but also domestically."
North is listed as the Vice President of Broadcast Planning on the NFL's website.
Steelers President Art Rooney II expressed his excitement about heading to Ireland and how the team is looking forward to the travel.
"We're excited to be going to Ireland, and we told the league that we need more tickets. The demand, so far, has been great, and we're looking forward to it," Rooney said.
Playing the Bills would certainly add a bit more pressure to Pittsburgh's game as Buffalo is going to be viewed once again as one of the favorites in the AFC. But with the excitement about the game being high, it'll be a great time for every Steelers fan who makes the trip.
