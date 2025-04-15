Analyst Makes Shocking Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Claim
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been waiting on an answer from free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers in regards to where he wishes to continue his career for months at this point.
Despite the plethora of rumors, visits and news that has floated around regarding Rodgers, no concrete developments have occured. Now, the rumors continue to swirl, with the newest relating to a possible new competitor for Rodgers' services.
FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd believes that the San Francisco 49ers are interested in landing Rodgers. Cowherd also mentioned Minnesota as a possibility, despite their public rejection of Rodgers interest in joining the team.
On The Herd With Colin Cowherd, Cowherd elaborated on why he believed that the Steelers would not be the team landing Rodgers, and what other options may present themselves.
"I told you, Aaron Rodgers doesn't buy Pittsburgh, it's fool's gold," Cowherd said. "Defensive coach, two needy receivers, bad o-line, lost Najee Harris. And here we are. Aaron Rodgers is just waiting it out. I think it's the right move. I believe he wants to go to San Francisco if the [Brock] Purdy contract doesn't work, or Minnesota. I think he's right to want that. I don't think he should sign with Pittsburgh."
The idea of Rodgers going to San Francisco seems tough to believe. Despite a disappointing season for the 49ers that was marred by injury, quarterback Brock Purdy played well with the players and situations given to him throughout the season.
Rodgers also does not seem interested in a backup role, and his play in his last season with the New York Jets would likely relegate him to being a backup for Purdy come next season. The Vikings would make significantly more sense for Rodgers, but the team has expressed their lack of interest, rendering that part moot.
