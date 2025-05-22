Panthers Sign Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide reciever and preseason participant T.J. Luther has joined the Carolina Panthers for the second time this month, following roster movement in Carolina.
Luther was released by the Carolina Panthers last week, and now re-signs with the team following the injury-designated release of Moose Muhammad.
Luther had been signed to the Panthers' practice squad last season, and remained there until his release last week. He had signed a futures contract at the end of last season before his release.
Luther will now re-join a Panthers team that presents a signifcant uphill battle for Luther in order for him to make the active roster. With Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen on the roster, Luther is quite unlikely to receive any playing time granted the starters stay healthy.
Luther spent twelve days on the Steelers practice squad between August 14 and August 26 of 2024, playing in two preseason games for the Steelers.
Luther was an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft and spent his collegiate seasons split between Wofford and Gardner-Webb.
Following a senior season where he caught 55 passes for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns, Luther signed with the New York Jets following the 2023 NFL Draft, and was released just before Week 1 of the 2023 season. He would then spend two short stints on the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.
Following his release from the Patriots, he would join the Steelers, and would sign a deal with the Green Bay Packers following his release from Pittsburgh.
He would then sign with the Panthers leading to his current team in the NFL, where he will likely remain on the practice squad.
