Pat McAfee Show Makes Steelers Training Camp Announcement
The Pittsburgh Steelers will draw quite the audience, both in-person and virtually, when they hit the field for training camp next Wednesday, July 30, as Pat McAfee announced that he and the rest of the "Pat McAfee Show" crew will hit the road and be present at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.
McAfee added that the show will head to Canton, Ohio for the Hall of Fame Game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions on the following day, July 31.
In Aaron Rodgers' first appearance on the show after signing with the Steelers back in June, the four-time MVP invited McAfee to join him and the rest of the team in Latrobe.
"Come on out to Latrobe, man. It's wonderful out there. That's what I hear," Rodgers said.
"Maybe," McAfee replied.
"Do a little live show at training camp," Rodgers added.
"It is time we go home," one of the producers added.
"Maybe we should go do a training camp," McAfee said. "I don't know if we're allowed."
Rodgers has been a recurring guest on McAfee's show for several years now dating back to his time with the Green Bay Packers.
During that same appearance in June, the four-time MVP stated that the 2025 season would likely be his last before retiring.
"I'm pretty sure this is it. That's why we did the one-year deal," Rodgers said. "Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on that or anything. This was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had.
"I've played 20 freakin' years. It's been a long run and I've enjoyed it. What better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises in the NFL with [head coach] Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys and a city that expects you to win?"
There's already a good amount of excitement around the Steelers following an offseason that saw the organization go "all-in", and the presence of the McAfee Show next week should help contribute to the hype.
