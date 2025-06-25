Pat McAfee Show Coming to Steelers Training Camp?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may have a star - or a few stars - hosting a live show during their training camp. As the team heads to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania for their month to prepare for the season, the Pat McAfee Show is hinting that they'll join them.
McAfee and company had Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the show, discussing his signing to the team and what he's seen in a short time practicing together. Rodgers addressed the upside of players like Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, and how he and DK Metcalf have become close in a short amount of time.
As he was signing off and McAfee was thanking him for coming on the program, Rodgers sent an invite, and an idea, to the hosts.
"Come on out to Latrobe, man. It's wonderful out there. That's what I hear," Rodgers said.
"Maybe," McAfee replied.
"Do a little live show at training camp," Rodgers added.
"It is time we go home," one of the producers added.
"Maybe we should go do a training camp," McAfee said. "I don't know if we're allowed."
Quickly, Tony Diggs added that "Burt [Lauten] already approved." Rodgers chimed in and agreed that he did. Lauten is the Steelers spokesperson, and while he clearly did not approve in the real time, the excitement sure sounds like the show is going to ask.
A live showing in Latrobe would certainly add even more thrill to the Steelers practices at Saint Vincent. And with Rodgers being a part of the show during the last few seasons, it would be an easy situation to have the quarterback join them live on set.
So, while nothing has been planned yet (at least to the public eye), maybe fans should be on the lookout for the Pat McAfee Show to make it's way to Western PA this summer.
