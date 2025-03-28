Patriots Legend Pushing Aaron Rodgers to Make Steelers Decision
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are confident they are the best landing spot for Aaron Rodgers. And despite things being quiet, and Rodgers continuing to take his time to decide between Pittsburgh, retirement and maybe the Minnesota Vikings, there's an expectation that he ends up with the Steelers.
Well, former New England Patriots Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman is urging him to do so soon. Why? Because despite being a four-time NFL MVP and 41 years old, Rodgers is joining a new team, and needs extra time to build chemistry with his new receiving options.
"If I was Aaron Rodgers, I wouldn’t want to get into the same predicament as I got into with the Jets," Edelman said on the Dudes on Dudes Podcast. "You get there kind of late, you don’t really practice that much, and all of a sudden, the season comes out and we’re not looking like we need to be looking because we’re not on the same page.
"Wherever he’s gonna sign, I would sign as soon as possible so you can learn the players around the team that you’re gonna be playing with. If you watch last year, on the Jets, I think Week 8 on, Aaron Rodgers played pretty damn good football. That’s because he started to learn his players, I feel."
Rodgers will walk into Pittsburgh, if he signs, with DK Metcalf, George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson to throw to. Tight ends Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward and running backs Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell will also look to be reliable weapons with their possible new quarterback.
The Steelers expect an answer one way or another somewhat soon. If they do land him, the expectation is that Rodgers will be at everything this offseason, building a connection and becoming a leader that could help bring the black and gold back to the Super Bowl.
April 21 is when the Steelers are allowed back in the building to begin working toward the 2025 campaign. At that point, they'll hope Rodgers is there as well. No one knows if he's going to be, but if he is, Edelman says his decision should come even earlier.
