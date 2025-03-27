Steelers Pressed to Make Titans QB Trade
The possibility exists of the Pittsburgh Steelers adding two more quarterbacks to their roster this offseason, with the most likely outcome being that they sign another veteran while also taking a rookie in the NFL Draft.
ESPN Radio analyst Evan Cohen proposed a different course of action, however, first stating that Pittsburgh should look to acquire Will Levis from the Tennessee Titans if it doesn't land Aaron Rodgers.
"I'd trade for Will Levis," Cohen said on "Unsportsmanlike". "He's not good, but he's not Brett Rypien. That should not have been your plan. But that is at least if you miss out on Aaron. Where the heck are you gonna go? At least he's a guy who started."
He later addressed the topic on X, partially reversing course by expressing that the Steelers should find a way to get Levis even if Rodgers is in the fold.
"With or without Aaron Rodgers in the fold, the Steelers should trade for Will Levis," Cohen wrote.
Cohen's words certainly don't serve as a ringing endorsement of Levis, but he showed flashes of his potential throughout his brief two-year stint in Tennessee.
A second-round pick out of Kentucky in 2023, he took over the starting job during Week 8 of his rookie season and would go on to finish the year with 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
This past campaign was a different story, as Levis dealt with a shoulder injury and was benched in favor of Mason Rudolph towards the end of the year. In total, he appeared in 12 contests and recorded 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for the league's worst team.
With Miami's Cam Ward expected to fly off the board at No. 1 overall to the Titans, Levis may not be long for the organization.
It wouldn't come as a surprise if he were dealt, but the Steelers are an imperfect destination for the 25-year-old. They wouldn't have to part with more than a Day 3 pick in order to get Levis, but it's hard to imagine they'd be overjoyed by the prospect of pairing him back up with Rudolph given how things transpired in Tennessee.
Furthermore, there's a close-to-zero chance that Pittsburgh would pursue him if Rodgers and Rudolph are already in the building. Finding a quarterback in the mid-to-late rounds would become its focus in that scenario, as a rookie slotting in at No. 3 on the depth chart is far more logical than Levis doing so.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!