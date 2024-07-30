Justin Fields Has Perfect Day at Steelers Camp
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields remains the team's QB1 at training camp while Russell Wilson recovers from a calf injury. While Wilson took a step toward his return, Fields took a majority of the starting reps, and had his best day in black and gold.
Wilson only took a few reps during team drills, but only during run plays. He participated more in 7-on-7, but still left a majority of the snaps for Fields, who didn't disappoint.
Through the air, Fields was perfect on the day, completing all of his passes in both team and 7-on-7. When the team opened practice in goal line, as they do every day, Fields kept the offense alive with a fade route to George Pickens, who pulled the ball in with one hand over Joey Porter Jr.
On the ground, Fields was electric. He started the day by winning goal line drills for the offense. Tied 3-3, Fields went back in with the firs team, took a shotgun snap and headed toward the pile-on with defenders chasing him. Porter Jr. was the closest to running him down, but with the speed Fields possesses, there was little chance anyone was going to touch him before he crossed the goal line.
The next highlight reel run came during team drills when Fields took a read option to the left side and outran linebacker Elandon Roberts around the corner. From there, he bursted down the sidelined for what would've been at least a 20-yard gain.
Fields started slow at camp, missing open receivers and having trouble with his ball placement. While it hasn't been perfect, he's taken steps forward, with his second-best day coming on the final day of last week.
The Steelers haven't changed their mind about Wilson being in "poll position" for the starting job. That being said, with Fields impressing, he could be putting himself in position to make it a closer competition, or give the team something to think about next season when both quarterbacks' contracts expire.
Stacking good days is something Pittsburgh wants to see, and on the first day or pads when many impressed, Fields stood tall among the group.
